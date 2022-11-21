Pregnant Dog Beaten to Death by Students in India, Video Sparks Outrage on Social Media

A stray dog was beaten to death by a group of men suspected to be students of Delhi's Don Bosco Technical Institute. The Delhi Police said they have registered a case and are looking for those involved.

Local residents said the pregnant dog succumbed to injuries and was found dead on Saturday. They alleged that the accused are students, who allegedly attacked the dog with stones and sticks and later dumped it in a field. There are reports that the institute's staff members were also involved.

'Kill it, Kill it'

Purported videos of the incident, circulated on social media, show some men taking the dog to a tin shed on campus as a student, armed with a rod, thrashes the helpless animal. Some of the students are heard egging him on, shouting "kill it, kill it." Later, one of the students is seen dragging the dog's lifeless body across the college grounds.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

'Horrific to See Such Brutality'

The 15-minute-long video carrying horrid visual of the torture and killing of the animal went viral on Saturday with animal activists seeking strict actions against the accused.

"It is horrific to see such brutality by young students who can be seen laughing as they beat an expectant mother to death," said Ambika Shuka, Trustee for People for Animals. ""Animal abusers of today are the serial killers of tomorrow. That is why it is so important for society to take serious note of every instance of animal abuse."

"These boys must be rusticated from college and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The institution must be severely penalised as not only its students but also its staff are involved," she added.

Animal Cruelty Case Filed Against the Accused



Esha Pandey, DCP (South East), said, "We received a complaint from a woman who levelled allegations against students (of a college)... for allegedly beating the dog. We also got the video footage of the incident. We are investigating the matter."

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under IPC section 429 and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

"The present complaint is being filed against several accused... for committing the heinous crime of maiming and killing a white street dog... by hitting (it) continuously with a hockey stick and a baseball bat... dragging (its) lifeless body...The video also shows that despite the street dog hiding from the accused in the tin shed... the accused persons are seen looking for (it), laughing at (its) misery, clearly showing the intention and malice behind the heinous act ..." reads the FIR.