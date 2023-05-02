Power Couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Look Adorable in Twinning Black and White Outfits on Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala 2023, the most anticipated fashion event of the year, has opened its doors at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Many A-listers from various fields attended the event, showcasing their distinct styles. Celebrated global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas accompanied her Husband Nick Jonas on the red carpet. The power couple of the entertainment industry looked adorable together in black and white twinning Valentino ensembles.

Priyanka wore a high-slit black gown with black and white hand gloves and a high messy bun. She completed her look with a statement Bulgari 11.6- carat diamond necklace. Nick Jonas looked equally stunning in a black suit and white shirt. The couple looked completely in love while walking hand in hand on the red carpet and posing for the media.

Many on social media praised her expensive gown, but it was the magnificent pear-shaped diamond necklace that drew the most attention. Notably, Bulgari's 11.6-carat diamond necklace is valued at $25 million. According to some media reports the high-end Bulgari Laguna Blue diamond necklace will be auctioned for $25 million.

Priyanka Chopra confirmed her attendance in the biggest confluence of fashion and entertainment to Variety columnist Marc Malkin, providing specifics about her outfit for the night. "@priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday," he tweeted. Says her look "will be on theme" because she enjoys themes, but it will also include a "special element."

On the work front, Priyanka's recent web series Citadel on Amazon Prime is a huge hit. It is the most popular series worldwide ever released on Amazon Prime. And her romantic comedy movie Love Again is ready to hit the theatres on 13 May, 2023.

While Nick has also released new version of very hit song Maan Meri Jaan (AfterLife) with Indian singer and rapper King, the song is a huge hit on all music and social media platforms, including YouTube where it has already crossed 10 million views.