Postmortem of Vaccinated Patient Reveals Presence of RNA in "Every Organ of the Body"?

The first post-mortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has not revealed presence of RNA in every organ of his body. The hoax claim has gone viral on social media raising apprehension against the vaccination.

Ever since the work on the COVID19 vaccine started following the breakout of the global pandemic, it has been engulfed in a number of controversies by the anti-vaxxers.

How Did the Viral Claim Originate?

The latest controversy surrounding the presence of RNA in all organs following the jab kicked up after an article was published by the Hal Turner Radio Show.

The article headlined "Global Time Bomb" First case of postmortem study of patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2; "viral RNA found in every organ of the body," used a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, in June.

"The first-ever autopsy of a person vaccinated against COVID-19, who tested negative 18 days later upon hospital admission but at 24 days after the VAX, has revealed viral RNA was found in almost every organ of the body. The vaccine, while triggering an immune response, DID NOT STOP the virus from entering every organ in the body. The viral RNA was found in virtually every organ in the body, which means the spike proteins as well," read the article.

Soon the article went viral on social media. "It's also been found: The 1st-ever postmortem study of patient vaccinated against COVID-19 revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient's body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals," tweeted a user.

"Shouldn't the mRNA remain local around the injection site?" questioned another user.

"Shocking First postmortem study in #Germany on a patient who died after 1st dose of pf!zer Day 19-23: Developed anemia/Renal problems Day 25: Vax-induced #SpikeProtein antibody detected; Also SARS-COV-2 positive Day 26: Died Viral RNA found in all organs but No Sign of #COVID" read another tweet.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claims made by the website, Lead Stories stated that the facts from the report were distorted in the article.

Speaking to the outlet, to Dr. Torsten Hansen, lead author of the study, First case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2' used as basis by the Hal Turner Radio Show, said that the conclusions made by Turner based on their case report are absolutely misleading and in particular nearly always completely contradictory to their suggestions.

Hansen, who is with the Institute of Pathology, University Hospital OWL of the University of Bielefeld, Campus Lippe, in Detmold, Germany, said, "It is with great dismay that we distance ourselves from Turner's distorted presentation of the facts."

Stating that the patient had received only one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Hansen told the outlet, "In particular, this fact has been completely ignored by Turner. Thus, it is well known that immunogenicity against SARS CoV2 is fully established not before two weeks after the second vaccination. Nevertheless, we found it could be interesting to reveal a first result by this case report what kind of immunogenicity might be established after the first vaccination. It is more than shocking that Turner misused our results on that way."