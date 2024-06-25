'Possessive' Off-Duty Brooklyn Cop Admits to Killing Woman in Relationship with Her Ex

A former NYPD officer who shot her ex-girlfriend and killed another woman she found in her ex's apartment in October 2021, pleaded guilty on Thursday, 20th June.

The officer, Yvonne Wu, 34, admitted to using her department-issued gun to fatally shoot Jamie Liang, 24, and wound Jenny Li, whom she was previously in a relationship with, in an incident that took place at Li's Brooklyn home, according to the office of Letitia James, New York's attorney general.

Wu, who has been held on Rikers Island, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Criminal Court last week to first-degree manslaughter and attempted murder, James said in a news release on Monday.

Wu was Lying in Wait for the Couple at Li's Apartment

Wu, who was off duty at the time of the shooting and had worked as an officer assigned to a Brooklyn precinct for five and a half years, was waiting in Li's apartment in on Oct. 13, 2021, when Li arrived with Liang in the late afternoon. The police received several 911 calls around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered Li lying on the bedroom floor and Liang on the living room floor. Liang had been shot at least once in the chest and was pronounced dead soon after. Li had been wounded in the torso.

Li Had Broken Up with Wu a Month Before Shooting

Wu allegedly yelled "I told you not to mess with me" and "that's what you get" as Li dialled 911. Wu confessed to the shooting to the officers who arrived at the scene in a "calm, collected" manner, according to police.

Wu, was called a "psychopath" and "possessive" stalker by a friend of Li's who spoke with the New York Daily News. The defendant had been dumped one month earlier and the murder was a reaction to the break-up, the fried reportedly said.

Wu is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28, and the attorney general has recommended that she receive 27 years in prison as well as five years of post-release supervision.