Positively Yours Episode 8 to Feature Tense Confrontation Between Kang Du Jun and Jung Eum

Positively Yours episode 8 will air on Channel A on Sunday (February 15) at 10:30 PM KST. This chapter will feature a tense confrontation between Kang Du Jun and Jung Eum. The newly released stills show Du Jun furiously looking at her sister-in-law, and she replies with a bright smile.

People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix and Viki.

Positively Yours is an ongoing romantic comedy drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It premiered on Channel A on Saturday (January 17) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series, starring Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Kim Da Som, was one of the most anticipated television dramas to premiere in January. Korean drama lovers and Manhwa fans had high expectations from the show.

The mini-series revolves around the complicated relationship between a man and a woman. The duo wanted to enjoy their single lives and never get married. But their lives take an unexpected turn after a one-night stand. Screenwriter So Hae Won wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jin Seong directed it.

The drama stars Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Doo Joon, Taehan Group's next heir. Oh Yeon Seo plays Jang Hee Won, an ambitious and career-driven woman. Hong Jong Hyun appears as Cha Min Uk, Hee Won's dependable long-time friend. Dasom features Hwang Mi Ran, Hee Won's best friend.

The other cast members in the drama are Kim Ki Doo as Secretary Go, Du Jun's friend and right-hand man; Son Byung Ho as Du Jun's father Kang Chan Gil; Kim Sun Kyung as Du Jun's mother Han Sook Hee; Jang Yeo Bin as Du Jun's niece Kang Se Hyun; and Baek Eun Hye as Du Jun's sister-in-law Han Jung Eum.

The mini-series also shows Kim Soo Jin as Hui Won's mother Lee Sun Jung, Jung Soo Young as Team Leader Bang, Kwon Hyuk Bum as Manager Na, Shin Soo Jung as Assistant Manager Choi, and Kim Tae Won as Kim Tak Soo.