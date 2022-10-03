Poseidon Nuclear Submarine: Russia's K-329 Belgorod Submarine Capable of Drowning Entire Cities In Radioactive Tsunamis Deployed in Arctic Waters

Russia has mobilized a powerful submarine that has the capacity to drown cities by triggering radioactive tsunamis. The K-329 Belgorod submarine has been deployed in the Arctic waters and onboard is the underwater drone Poseidon.

The drone is a nuclear-capable torpedo that has the capacity of drowning the islands. Pro-Putin TV channels have claimed that the weapon can plunge the entire Britain into the depth of the sea by triggering tsunamis to coastline cities.

Poseidon Drone Is Capable of Triggering a 1,640ft Tsunami

Dmitry Kiselyov, a Russian TV propagandist, believes that the Poseidon drone is capable of triggering a 1,640ft tsunami.

The submarine, which is 604ft-long, could be part of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to the reports. It's submerged in the Arctic waters, therefore, the weapon is suspected of triggering a blast in the Nord Stream pipelines.

Submarine Can Plunge Entire Britain Into The Depth Of The Sea

There are also concerns that the submarine could be testing its missile capabilities and the super torpedo onboard.

Admiral Igor Katasonov, chief analyst of the General Staff, stated that the unique characteristics of the Poseidon system will help the Navy to successfully combat aircraft carriers and strike groups of a potential adversary in any oceanic theatre of war and destroy shore infrastructure facilities, according to Daily Star.

Weapon expert HI Sutton has also highlighted that the Poseidon system is a new kind of weapon that can force the Western powers to change their strategies and figure out new countermeasures.

The underwater drone can not be stopped by any other weapon, according to propagandist Kiselyov.

The warhead capacity of the weapon is 100 megatons. "This tidal wave is also a carrier of extremely high doses of radiation. Surging over Britain, it will turn what is probably left of them into a radioactive desert. Permanently unusable for anything," said Kiselyov.

Read more