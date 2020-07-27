Portland's Naked Athena, who became famous overnight following her nude appearance during the protesters' faceoff with the cops, has identified herself as 'Jen'. The 30-year-old woman claims herself to be a sex worker who arrived in Portland five years ago.

Hailed as a 'Shero' Naked Athena 's appearance forced the police to retreat from the protest site at an intersection on Taylor Street. The widespread crackdown on the Portland protesters, who carried out demonstrations under the Black Lives Matter movement, started after US President Donald Trump ordered the protection of monuments.

'I Am Notoriously Naked'- Jen 'Naked Athena'

The image of a naked Jen sitting eagle posed facing the cops has become the symbol of protests in Portland. Stating that being a sex worker, nudity in public is common for her, Jen said: "I am notoriously naked." She was talking with the hosts on the podcast 'Unrefined Sophisticates.'

Claiming that showing up naked at the demonstration and facing the federal officials was calm and terrifying at the same time, Jen compared the moment to being in the eye of the storm.

On being asked what caused her to make the dramatic appearance at the rally, Jen said even though not much planning or thought went into the exhibition, she felt provoked and fired up after looking at the group of cops 'like they're warriors, and they're not.'

"This fury arose in me... and I said I want to be naked, I want to confront them. I'm a sex worker. My nakedness is political and it is my expression," she told on the podcast.

Naked Athena Wanted to Show the Cops What They Were Shooting At

Jen was also seen performing a couple of ballet and yoga poses as she paced the road while ferociously facing the cops. She said that the moves were a result of being shot in the foot by a crowd-control projectile, reported the New York Post.

Recalling the moments that led to her naked appearance, the sex worker said that she made her boyfriend hold on to her clothes as she came out dressed only in a face mask and beanie. "I took everything off, except for my mask and my hat because it's cold," she said on the podcast.

On being asked what prompted the move, Jen told the hosts: "Other than my feminine response of wanting to show them what my version of vulnerability looks like my message was, 'We're all out here, these protesters, [and] the only thing we have in common is we have masks on and we're out here at night."

"None of these people have weapons. Empty their pockets, take off their clothes—nobody has weapons here. I just wanted them to see what they're shooting at," she said.