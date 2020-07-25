A Youngstown woman, found guilty of having a threesome with her two pet dogs, was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and $750 fine. The court has also banned 40-year-old Tiffany Riley to own a pet for life.

The incident came to light after a video of Riley having sex with her two Shih Tzu dogs surfaced online in February. The disturbing video forced the authorities and animal rights activists to launch an investigation. Under Ohio law, bestiality is considered a misdemeanour.

Riley's Attorney Claims She Was Intoxicated

During the hearing, Riley's attorney claimed that she was in a 'highly intoxicated' state when the sexual assault on dogs took place.

In its report, WKBN stated that the investigators revealed that one of the Shih Tzu was found to be pregnant when they arrived at Riley's house located in Waverly Avenue on the city's west side.

During the search, the authorities rescued the dogs. "We served the search warrant, and we were able to confiscate not only the dogs but additional electronic information that hopefully will bring more information to light," Mary Louk, board president of Animal Charity of Ohio, had told the outlet.

Riley's House Burnt Down by Angry Locals

Following her arrest, Riley was slapped with misdemeanour charges including prohibitions concerning companion animals, sexual conduct with an animal and cruelty to companion animals.

"We know the FBI's said multiple times that crimes against animals turn into crimes against people. It's that first step, so using that methodology, we're looking to get some charges pressed. Hopefully we get some help," Louk had told the outlet.

The dogs were sent in the care of Animal Charity, as the case progressed further. Investigations were also carried out to ascertain if Riley had made more videos of sexual abuse involving her pet dogs. However, the investigators were unable to ascertain whether Riley used to sell the videos of animal cruelty online. Two recording devices were seized during the search of Riley's house.

Last month, unidentified miscreants torched Riley's house. The investigators were unable to find whether it was an arson attack or an accident, reported the outlet.