Portland Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Child He Was Babysitting, Dog and 'Dead or Heavily Sedated' Deer

A Portland man has been arrested for raping a three-year-old child he was babysitting, following which a probe unearthed videos of him having sex with a dog and a deer.

Damon Cervantes, 32, was under investigation on accusations of sexually assaulting a three-year-old when he handed over his phone to law enforcement for his mobile data to be reviewed. That's when cops found videos of him having sex with a dog and a "dead or heavily sedated" deer.

Cervantes Showed His Mobile As Proof He Was 'Busy' At the Time of the Child's Rape

Cervantes was reportedly babysitting three children when he sexually assaulted one of them and then told the others to "keep it a secret." However, the kids did the exact opposite and detailed the incident to an adult, which led to the police investigation.

The alleged rape took place on Sept. 25 and Cervantes was interviewed by police on Sept. 28, when he denied the allegations and told officers that the children were lying, providing his cellphone as proof that he was "busy" at the time and could not have raped the child.

"(Cervantes) showed some screen captures that he had taken to support his contention," read an affidavit. He also consented to police downloading data from his phone for review.

One Video Showed Him Having Sex with a Pitbull, Another of Him Raping a Deer

When investigators were reviewing the data, they found two disturbing videos. One that showed Cervantes having sexual intercourse with a pitbull in a bedroom taken from multiple angles while wearing a t-shirt captioned, "What day is it? HUMPDAY." Another video showed him sexually assaulting a "dead or heavily sedated" deer but his face was not visible in the clip.

The videos led cops to the owner of the pitbull, who confirmed that his pet had been sexually abused and reportedly refused to eat for a week after the incident as a result.

Cervantes is in jail and has been slapped with 25 charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, first-degree incest, endangering the welfare of a minor, and sexual assault of an animal. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is currently being held at Inverness Jail and his bail has been set at $1.5 million.