Porn Star Ron Jeremy has been charged with 20 more cases of rape, sexual battery and sodomy as well as other charges including harassing a 15-year-old girl. Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. If convicted, Jeremy could be jailed for 250 years. The next court hearing will be held on October 28.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, popularly known as Ron Jeremy, was first charged with sexual assault and rape in June. At least 20 more charges were added against Jeremy by prosecutors on August 31. Prosecutors accused Jeremy of raping three women and sexually assaulting 13 women since 2004. CNN reported that Jeremy is being held on $6.6 million bail and has been lodged in a jail in Los Angeles.

Charges Against Jeremy From 2004 to 2020

Charges against him include six cases of sexual battery, five cases of rape, three cases of forcible oral copulation, and two cases of forcible penetration by foreign object and sodomy. He is also accused of penetrating foreign object on an unconscious victim.

Prosecutors also accused Jeremy of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party in 2004. Jeremy is also said to have sexually harassed a 21-year-old woman in January 2020, during a New Year's party outside a business in Hollywood.

Jeremy's Near Death Experience

The 67-year-old porn star also holds a Guinness Book of World Record for acting in the highest number of adult films. He has reportedly appeared in more than 2,200 movies since 1970. In 2001, a documentary titled Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy was also made based on is life.

In 2013, Jeremy had an aortic dissection and it was a near death experience for him. Speaking about the experience in an interview with CNN in 2015, Jeremy had said that he had always been spiritual. He also said that he believed in the idea of living a good life and being a good person.

The initial charges against Jeremy were filed in June 2020. He was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in 2014. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had asked the possible victims to come forward and report against Jeremy. Currently, the number of cases Jeremy is facing has gone up to 24.