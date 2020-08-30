Aubrey Gold is the name of an actress who featured in 31 adult movies in a period from 2015-18. The 23-year old lady's real name is Lauren Wambles and she now finds herself as one of the three accused in a murder case. She, along with two men, is alleged to have carried out the murder of 51-year old Raul Guillen in Florida.

Guillen went missing around July 4th and police had been on the lookout for him. Eventually, they sought the help of cadaver dogs in their investigation. These dogs led them to a place where a body seemed to have been buried. They dug it out and, on analysis, found it to be of the missing man. The cause of death was a bullet shot.

Discovery of killers

The investigators were then led to a couple of homes which, based on evidence found there, they discovered were linked to the murder. One of the houses belonged to a man called Jeremie Peters. This 43-year old person is accused of being an accessory to murder and of abusing the dead body. The charge against Aubrey Gold is of being a principal to murder.

The person accused of committing the murder is William Parker, 35-year old. All three of them are currently lodged in jail and await the trial. Among them, it was at Peters' home that Guillen was reported last seen before his disappearance. The police think the homicide was committed on or close to July 4th.

Investigation

The investigation involved, apart from the local police, FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, State Attorney's office, medical examiner's office, and the Sheriff's Offices of Jackson, Houston, and Bay Counties.

"I can tell you they put a tremendous amount of time and effort in this case and it paid off," Sheriff Louis Roberts of Jackson County said. "We've now got closure to a family member that was thought to be lost or missing, and now they can move on with their life hopefully."

As to the former porn star, she was anyway in trouble with the law. The 23-year old is also facing charges of possessing drugs and had been arrested six times since 2018 prior to her latest detention. Clearly, her career in the porn industry hasn't brought her great comfort in real life.