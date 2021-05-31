Popular Korean Beauty YouTuber Dawn Lee Dies After Battling Cancer For 2 Years

Beauty YouTuber Dawn Lee has breathed her last after battling Cancer for two years. The popular Korean YouTuber was diagnosed with septal Lymphoma in February 2019. For two years, Lee posted pictures and news about her health on her social media pages. Lee's funeral service was held at Samsung Medical Center in Ilwon-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul.

The news of the death of Lee was announced by her agency Ice Creative's CEO Kim Eun Ha. She confirmed the news that Lee died on May 30. Lee's real name was Lee Jung Joo, and she was 30 years old. Her last Instagram post had read: "When I leave the hospital, will the weather be like this?"

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share the loss of my dear friend Dawn Lee this morning. She was a bright light in this world. I will always remember the courage and bravery she showed us while fighting cancer. Sending prayers your way," stated Ice Creative CEO, Kim Eun Ha.

The Painful Journey of the Beauty YouTuber

When Lee was diagnosed with cancer and was told that it was terminal, the YouTube star had decided to take it positively. She promised her fans that she will fight the disease and gave regular updates about her health on Instagram and her YouTube channel.

She had over 640,000 subscribers and also had shared a video after receiving chemotherapy treatment and asking fans not to lose hope. She had also tried to give courage to other cancer patients by sharing her journey with cancer treatment. She had told in a SBS talk show Bapsim, in November 2020 that her faith, her boyfriend and family had helped her cope with the difficulties of going through cancer disease.

Lee had uploaded her last on April 15, and had said that she heard devastating news from the hospital. "In fact, not long ago, I heard some bad news at the hospital and had a mental breakdown. I was having a serious mental breakdown for two to three days. But I've decided not to worry about what hasn't happened yet and have a pleasant day today, stay healthy tomorrow, and stay happy the day after tomorrow," she said in the video.

Lee's fans and subscribers have expressed their deepest condolences over her death. "You fought so hard for so long, like a warrior. Rest well dearest Dawn, you're no longer in pain," wrote Nami Hollanderin.

"This is devastating news, Dawn. You will be greatly missed, as the bright and beautiful soul you were. May you rest in peace and may your family find comfort in your positivity until the end and the videos you left us," wrote Lilly Friedemann.