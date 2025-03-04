Pope Francis Put Back on Ventilator after Suffering Two New Respiratory Failures as Vatican Says Pontiff's Life Remains in Danger

Pope Francis was put back on a ventilator on Monday after suffering two new respiratory failures, according to the Vatican. After a weekend in which the 88-year-old Pontiff was said to have "rested well" following a coughing fit on Friday evening, officials confirmed that his health has taken a turn for the worse.

Reports suggest that Francis suffered two respiratory episodes today due to a "substantial" buildup of mucus in his lungs, along with bronchial spasms. The Pope was said to have inhaled a "copious" amount of mucus but remained conscious, aware, and responsive to medical staff. However, his condition is extremely critical once again, the Vatican said on Monday.

Pope's Condition Critical Again

"Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," the statement from the Vatican issued on Monday read.

"Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions.

"In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times. The prognosis remains guarded."

The Pope's ongoing struggle with pneumonia in both lungs has taken another turn for the worse as he marks his 17th day at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

After suffering a "coughing fit" on Friday night, during which he reportedly inhaled vomit, his condition had shown signs of improvement over the weekend. He was taken off ventilation on Sunday evening, and the Vatican later confirmed that he had "slept well through the night," had breakfast, and begun his scheduled treatments.

Earlier on Monday, Pope Francis sent a message from the hospital after Vatican officials encouraged him to make his voice heard despite his health struggles. In a letter to the general assembly of the Pontifical Academy for Life, he addressed what he described as a "planetary crisis," responding to an urgent plea from one of his closest allies, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia.

Pope Continues to Advocate for Peace

While striving to maintain a neutral stance, Pope Francis has consistently advocated for peace in both the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Despite his serious illness, it was revealed last week that Francis has remained in daily contact with Gaza's only Catholic church through phone calls.

Supporters across the globe continue to pray for the Pope's recovery, with a nightly vigil taking place at 8 p.m. (GMT) at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

During each service, Cardinals lead the Rosary Prayer, with thousands gathering in the square to pray and sing hymns.

Meanwhile, outside the hospital in Rome where the Pope is being treated, crowds have assembled to leave flowers and pray near a statue of the late Pope John Paul II, which has been illuminated as Francis continues his fight against illness.