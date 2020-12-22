Pope Francis' official Instagram handle has been caught liking a scantily-dressed OnlyFans model's photo for the second time in a month, according to a post shared on Twitter.

Twitter user @snyyrid posted screenshots of what appears to be the Pope's verified handle, @franciscus, liking a racy Instagram photo posted by OnlyFans model Margot Fox. "They caught the Pope in 4K again," the user captioned the post.

Fox's Instagram account has since been made private, probably from all the unnecessary attention from the "like," but her OnlyFans' bio describes her as "CEO of the big titty committee." The model charges a $5.19 monthly fee for access to her explicit content on the subscription-based platform.

"Hey thats me," Fox confirmed in a post on Twitter.

The initial tweet has since gone viral with more than 6,000 retweets, 72,500 likes and hundreds of comments from users who had some hilarious reactions to the Pope's recent social media activity.

Pope's Instagram Account Liked Bikini-Clad Model's Photo Last Month



This is not the first time the Pope's account has been caught liking a sexy photo on social media. Last month, the head of the Catholic church grabbed headlines after his official Instagram handle "liked" a photo of a bikini-clad Brazilian model named Natalia Garibotto.

The photo, which showed the model wearing a racy schoolgirl uniform, became the subject of a Vatican investigation to determine how the photo came to be liked. A team of people manage the pope's various social media accounts

"We can exclude that the 'like' came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations," A Vatican spokesperson said at the time.

Pope Francis is an incredibly popular figure across social media, with his Instagram account attracting more than 7.5 million followers on the platform. The account does not follow any other accounts. On Twitter, the Pope has a following of over 18.8 million and in 2017, he was named the most popular world leader on the social media platform.