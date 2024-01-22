Pop Star Samantha Fox Arrested and Spends Night in Jail after Drunken Scene on Heathrow to Munich Flight Forcing Pilot to Abort Take Off

80s pop legend Samantha Fox was arrested and spent a night in jail following an alleged drunken altercation on a plane. The 56-year-old model and pop star was on a British Airways flight to Munich when the incident occurred. Sources told The Sun, that Fox was "kicked off" on the plane, forcing the aircraft to turn around on the runway and aborting takeoff in London.

Police confirmed that a woman in her 50s, identified as Sam Fox, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk on board an aircraft and has been bailed until March. Fox said she is "deeply sorry for any disruption caused" and is cooperating with the police.

Drunken Brawl Leads to Arrest

The aircraft, which was on the runway and ready for takeoff at London Heathrow, had to be turned around after Fox reportedly "kicked off," according to sources. Passengers were asked to disembark, and arrangements were made for them to stay in a hotel.

The flight was rescheduled, and passengers made their journey the following day.

The arrest comes as Fox continues to deal with one tragedy after another. She is already coping with the grief of losing her younger sister Vanessa last year.

Vanessa passed away at the age of 50 in March. Her death came just nine days after she collapsed at her home following a heart attack.

Vanessa died just days after Sam had finished filming her appearance on Celebrity MasterChef. Sam became emotional when discussing her participation in the cooking competition during an interview with The One Show last year.

"I'd practiced [for MasterChef] for a good couple of weeks with my sister as my sister is a fantastic cook," Sam said.

"She's always done the best Cottage Pie ever and so we practiced together and I taped it - she's my younger sister, you can hear her bossing me around and going 'you've got to clear as you go, clear as you go!"

"Unfortunately, I lost my sister just after the filming of MasterChef.

"So yeah, my Cottage Pie was my sister's recipe and I've still got all of her pots and all of her mash potatoes things."

Sam added: "She's gonna be so proud and she was so proud when I got the show because she's a massive fan of the show."

Still Mourning Sister's Death

The news of Vanessa's death marked another heartbreaking event for Sam Fox, who shared only one full sister from her dad's first marriage to her mom, Carole Ann Wilken. The former Celebrity Big Brother star and Vanessa were known to have shared an extremely close bond before the tragic loss.

Adding to Sam's recent sorrows, just a month before Vanessa's death, she opened up about the death of her partner, Myra Stratton, who had died in 2015 after battling cancer.

Sam confessed that she didn't want to show people that she was in a "sad place" after Myra's death.

The singer and former glamour model opened up about her struggles, admitting that she found it challenging to "pretend" to be happy and couldn't write any songs for two years following the death of her partner.

Fox, who has since fallen in love again with her new wife Linda Olsen, 50, revealed that she is now ready to release new music, with an upcoming album on the way.