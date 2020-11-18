A video of a mother complaining to a third-grade teacher over an election results assignment where students were told to color in an electoral college map with the results of the election has gone viral on social media.

The clip, shared on Twitter, shows a worksheet with the name "Anthony" written across it and was part of a class assignment where students were asked to color in each state based on who won the state – blue for states where President-elect Joe Biden won and red for states that were called for President Donald Trump.

At the bottom of the page, students wrote how many electoral votes each candidate received and who secured the presidency. Anthony filled in 306 electoral votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump, declaring a win for the former Vice President. However, the child's mother seemed to have a problem with the assignment and is heard complaining about it to the teacher on speakerphone.

Parent Says States in Litigation Should Have Been Marked Differently

The mother says the students should have marked states where Trump has filed lawsuits and contested the results of the election differently. The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin, citing voter fraud.

"The entire class should have this done again, and X's should be put, or different colors should be put on the homework or a new sheet, and let them understand what the process is. I'm not the only parent who thinks this. I'm just the only parent who's not afraid to get, stand up and say something," the mother can be heard saying.

After a pause, the teacher says she will speak to Anthony about the assignment, but the parent insists that the entire class is addressed. "You're just gonna talk to Anthony? This assignment's not gonna get redone and have everybody understand that we have six states at this point, there were seven when this assignment was done-there's six that are still in litigation and why," she says.

'Nobody' Won the Election

The mother then tells the teacher that she believes the election results should have reflected to show "nobody" won the election.

"Explain to them that you can't just answer 'Who won the election?' The answer was 'Nobody,'" she says. "Not Joe Biden, It was nobody. It should not just be told to my son."

"That's what the entire school system should be teaching. If you're going to address this, either don't address it or address it properly. There is gray area. There are six of them," she adds before complaining about the teacher's decision to pick up election results from google. Watch the full video below:

'Poor Anthony' Trends on Twitter

The video amassed more than 3.6 million views on Twitter, causing "Poor Anthony" to trend on the micro-blogging platform with users expressing their sympathies for Anthony and the teacher. Here are some of the reactions: