Pooh Shiesty Caught in Bed with Trans Woman? Netizens Speculate After NSFW Videos Surface Online

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., is making waves on social media and his sexuality is being questioned after a transgender woman posted NSFW videos with an unidentified man, who netizens believe is the Atlanta-based rapper.

The trans woman, identified as Nicki P, shared a snippet of her hand on a man's chest on Instagram along with the caption, "Wit yo favorite rapper ! Literally ! Thanks for the AP DADDY." The clip has since been deleted but a screen grab of the video is still doing the rounds on Twitter.

Is That Pooh Shiesty's Chain?

In the clip, the face of the "rapper" is not visible but the 1017 chain and the man's skin tone led to speculation that it was Shiesty who was getting intimate with the trans woman.

Another video posted on the trans woman's OnlyFans also surfaced as speculation mounted over Shiesty's sexuality. In the explicit video, she can be seen on top of the mystery man, who is seen wearing a hood over his head, as the pair engage in sexual acts. "Water sports with an ATL rapper. Drink my juices," she captioned the leaked video.

Twitter has since exploded with users sharing their reactions to the speculation.

"Pooh Shiesty got caught w a man. MY HEART IS BROKEN ," wrote one user, while another said, "That's definitely pooh shiesty in that video with that little a** chest." One individual claimed, "These rappers just need to come out as gay .. continuously getting caught up , just be honest . And idek who Pooh shiesty is but they got him on camera."

Pooh Shiesty's Responds

As soon as the news reached the Back in Blood hitmaker he took to his official Twitter account to slam the haters and shut down the rumors circulating online. "Can't no internet tell u who I'm fu**n," he tweeted. However, he later deleted the tweet with a stronger statement that read, "Go Play with somebody who ain't gone kill you.

"And on that man on my face I ain't comment that [hundred points emoji] that's my response, he wrote in a follow-up post.