Jung Soo Jung popularly known as Krystal of f(X) girl band has at last officially left SM Entertainment and will be managed by H&M Entertainment henceforth. She left SM Entertainment after being a part of it for more than 14 years. Her contract with SM ended in August and for the first time in over a decade the singer-cum-actress signed an exclusive contract with the new agency.

Hong Man Ki, CEO of H& Entertainment stated it as a fresh start. "We are delighted to be able to set off on a new journey together with Jung Soo Jung [Krystal's given name] as she makes a fresh start and takes a leap towards change," said her new agency.

Krystal to Concentrate on Acting

The statement from her new agency also promised to support her and called her a global star who has also established her place as an actress. "We will support her so that she can showcase acting with even more depth and take on an abundant array of activities," the statement read.

It is said that Krystal's determination to concentrate more on acting than singing led her to change agency. Her new agency too reiterated the same and said that she is joining them as an actress. Krystal is currently majoring in theatre from Sungkyunkwan University.

Popular actors Jung Ryeo Won, Son Dam Bi, Kwak Dong Yeon, Jung In Sun, In Gyo Jin, So Yi Hyun are also members of H& Entertainment. H& Entertainment was formed by Hong Min Ki, who has also worked as the vice president of KeyEast agency. He formed the new company after his contract with FNC Entertainment ended. It was initially named as SD Entertainment in 2017 but was renamed as H& Entertainment in 2019.

Military Drama Search: Streaming Details

Currently, The Bride of Habaek star Krystal is gearing up for the premier of OCN drama Search on October 17. Krystal plays Son Ye Rim, an elite officer with a birth secret opposite Jang Dong Yoon who plays Koo Dong Jin, a sergeant. Both, members of the military search team fight a mysterious creature and try hard to get away from the DMZ.

Search will be aired on Saturday and Sunday at 10.30 p.m. [KST] on OCT. The drama will replace Missing: The Other Side from October 17. Krystal's movie More Than Family is also set to hit theatres on November 6.

Krystal acting career got a boost in 2014 when she played a major role in the hit drama The Heirs where she played Lee Min Ho's first love interest.