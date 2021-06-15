Police Station Under Investigation as Cops Have Sex on Duty, Grope Female Colleagues

An investigation has been launched by the British authorities on Hastings police station where a string of controversies arose from cops having sex while on duty inside the station to working as escorts and humiliating other female officers by pasting their pictures on posters of naked models.

Initial investigation also revealed that police officers sent sexually explicit messages and pictures on their WhatsApp and private Facebook groups that degraded women as sexual objects.

The wrongdoings of the Hastings police station first came to light when two officers were sent undercover on duty to a strip club and a 39-year-old male officer groped his female colleague and the officer filed a complaint of sexual assault and voyeurism.

After his lid was blown, three other female officers came forward alleging he touched them inappropriately. While one officer said he put his hands inside her skirt, the other said he tried to kiss her and the third officer alleged he tried to lift her skirt.

During the trial at the Chichester crown court, the court heard through the lawyer that a rowdy culture of booze parties, banter, hook-ups and escort services prevailed at the police station and that is when the judge ordered a full-blown investigation in to the happenings at the Hastings station.

The ongoing investigation found that a police officer skipped duty despite showing up as present at work and went on to visit a massage parlor for an intimate back massage and more. The officer who is married, also sent nude selfies to the woman who gave him a massage and asked her to reciprocate.

Officials also found posters of naked women around the washrooms at the police station and pictures of other female officers were pasted on it. Another poster saw an officer pinging a pin at the buttocks of a female colleague.

Investigators believe they would soon receive a wave of complaints by other female officers and will look in to every detail of harassment and intimidation.

Chief Superintendent Tanya Jones said in a press conference that police officers are expected to act with dignity and action will be taken against those who failed to maintain professionalism. ''Maintaining professional standards is non-negotiable. Employees of Sussex Police are expected to act with integrity and ensure disciplines are always met,'' she said.