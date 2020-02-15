Two sex dens were raided under separate occasions in Phillippines which led to the rescue of around 35 women from two separate establishments. An initial report said that the Makati Police Station Investigation and Detective Management Section (SIDMS) and Women and Children's Protection Center (WCPC) arrested three suspects from the Barangay San Isidro while rescuing 24 women around Friday midnight and early on Saturday, February 15.

The team led by Maj Gideon Ines Jr and Lt Mylene Juan arrested Rafael Rosales, 42, the alleged owner of the establishment, Rodolfo Robles, 38, and Josua Rivera, 29. They were arrested during a sting operation where the undercover officers paid Robles P3,000 in exchange for sexual favours from one of the rescued women.

Several arrests of similar cases

There have been reports of sex trafficking happening in Makita which has led to the arrests of several establishment owners. Before the arrest, on Saturday the police had rescued 12 women from a spa place in Barangay Bangkal at 11:15 pm on Friday. The alleged owner was arrested after a similar operation. But the police did not disclose the identity of the suspect.

The suspects have violated Republic Act 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012 and will be detained in the Makati Police Station. The women are said to have been brought to the WCPC office.

A few weeks prior to this bust the police had arrested several from two sex dens in Makati. The raid was conducted in the Casino Royal bar at the corner of Bautista and Casino streets just before 11 pm on January 18, which led to the rescuing of 12 women. On the same day, the police raided a two-story house in Makita and rescued seven more women. Serges Borlas, 50, the alleged bar's maintainer; Junyen Quatchion Bariros, 42; and Winston Hugo Gella, 47 were arrested with respect to the incident.