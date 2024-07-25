Police Officer Suspended After Kicking Man in Face at Airport, Sparking Protests

A police officer has been suspended following the emergence of a video showing a man being kicked at Manchester Airport. The footage led to protests outside Rochdale Police Station on Wednesday night, where hundreds chanted "shame on you" over the disturbing video.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer pepper-spraying a man before kicking and stamping on his head as he lay on the floor. Another clip shows the same officer pointing a Taser and striking a second man.

The home secretary, Yvette Cooper, held an urgent meeting with Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham regarding the incident. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the meeting and expressed concern over the video, acknowledging the public's reaction.

Greater Manchester Police announced the suspension of the officer on Thursday morning, stating that the incident is now under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Initially, the police said the video was being reviewed by their professional standards department. Later, they confirmed the officer's suspension, emphasizing their commitment to addressing public concerns and cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

Sir Keir Starmer, speaking in Runcorn, Cheshire, reiterated the importance of high standards of conduct from police officers. He acknowledged the public's concern and supported the decision to suspend the officer.

Approximately 200 demonstrators gathered outside Rochdale Police Station on Wednesday night, protesting against the officer's actions. Fireworks were reportedly set off during the demonstration, with one protestor condemning police brutality and expressing frustration with the police's use of force.

Police were called to Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening following reports of a fight. During the arrest, three officers were violently attacked, with one officer suffering a broken nose and all three requiring hospital treatment. The force explained that the attending officers were firearms officers, which heightened the risk during the assault.

Former Scotland Yard superintendent Nusrit Mehtab criticized the officer's response as "horrendous," calling it disproportionate and unjustifiable. Ex-Metropolitan Police chief superintendent Dal Babu suggested racism played a significant role in the incident, describing the force used as "totally excessive."

Rochdale MP Paul Waugh plans to meet with the family involved and expects a thorough and swift investigation by the police watchdog. He expressed deep concern over the footage, describing it as shocking and disturbing.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the video as "very disturbing" and called for calm while the investigation continues. He noted that the incident was a "fast-moving and complicated situation" with issues on both sides.

Burnham later explained that there had been an initial altercation in the airport's arrivals hall, which escalated into the scene captured in the video. He emphasized the importance of the IOPC investigation in gathering the full facts.

Further protests are expected outside Mayor Burnham's office at 6 pm.