Police officers in Massachusetts are now hunting for a man who gave 'coronavirus hugs' to people who visited a Walmart store. Shockingly, the victim who is a cancer survivor reported about the man to the cops. The victim claimed that the man took the items out of their hands, and hugged people before walking away laughing.

Police Searching for the Culprit

The Springfield police department, in a recent statement, revealed that a manhunt is now going on to nab the culprit who allegedly gave COVID hugs.

"This suspect took an item out of a victim's hands and then gave him a hug. He told the victim "Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID." The suspect then started laughing and walked away. The victim, who is a cancer survivor, had never seen the suspect before. "This suspect had done this to other customers as well," said police officers in their statement.

According to CCTV visuals, the alleged suspect who has not yet been identified was seen wearing a black face mask, an Aero shirt, and camouflage shorts while he was inside the Walmart store.

Police officials also shared the numbers on which people should contact if they get any details of the suspect.

"If you have any information on who this is, please contact our Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, leave us a private message on Facebook or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip," added Springfield police.

Coronavirus Latest Statistics

Amid all these alarming things done by people during these times of distress, the United States continues to top the coronavirus chaos charts with more than 5.8 million positive cases and 180,000 deaths. As more states are relaxing the lockdown measures, the number of cases in the country is expected to surge drastically in the coming days as well.

A few days back, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had claimed that the coronavirus outbreak in the United States is a perfect storm with no end in near sight. He also added that it is practically impossible to find a complete cure for the pandemic in the near future.