Police broke up a massive "pop-up" party that was being held in New Jersey on Sunday evening. Most of the guests, who reportedly were in hundreds, were without masks and quite agitated when police intervened. Revelers were spotted outside a house, following which the police were informed, who interrupted the party and forcibly had to shut it down.

The incident took place less than a week after the state imposed a restriction on indoor gatherings because of the increase in coronavirus transmission rates. However, that hasn't stopped people from advertising and organizing parties, which authorities feel is further increasing the risk of the spread of the deadly virus.

Breaking the Rules

At least 300 carefree revelers were spotted outside a home on Wilson Drive in Howell Township on Sunday evening. The party titled "Real Big Drip 5" party was promoted on Instagram that invited both men and women, according to the police. According to the Howell Township Police Department, the promoters advertised the party as being held in a "PRIVATE Location in CENTRAL Jersey. "Advance Tixs...Females $30.00 Male $40.00," the Facebook post of the Howell Township Police Department read.

Police said that some of the guests got agitated, while a few cooperated when they busted into the party. Moreover, the majority of the revelers were without masks. "Most of the attendees were compliant," police said. "Others are hesitant and were directing their anger towards the host who charged admission."

Host Arrested

The police arrested the host of the party but they struggled to manage large number of guests. They requested help from Wall, Brick, Jackson, Freehold, Monmouth and Ocean County Sheriffs, as well as State Police but faced severe resistance. Even after the party was broken, several revelers started creating ruckus on the street.

According to police, several patrol units had to remain in the area to monitor surrounding streets due to reports of "stragglers urinating on people's property and vehicles." The incident happened less than a week after Phil Murphy attributed several coronavirus cases in the state to parties, where guests didn't follow the guidelines laid by the authorities.

Following this, Murphy also announced a limitation on indoor gathering in New Jersey in a bid to check the spread of the virus. However, that hasn't stopped people from partying, further escalating the risk of the spread of the virus. There have been at least 184,773 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New Jersey, with 14,021 deaths.