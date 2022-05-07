Police Arrest Florida Man Attempting to Set Baby On Fire; Another 4-Year-Old with Head Injuries Found On the Scene

New York authorities have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder as he was found trying to set a one-year-old child on fire. Upon further investigation the police officials discovered another injured child at the scene.

Identified as Jamie Avery Jr., a 28-year-old truck driver from Florida, officials revealed he was assisted by another suspect. The incident happened on Tuesday at a truck shop just off the highway in Tyre, New York, WMC-TV reported.

Both suspects attempted to pour a flammable liquid on the child to set him on fire, but they failed. Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff's Office arrived after responding to calls of fire and found another 4-year-old with head injuries in Avery's tractor trailer.

As per the NY post, both children were transported to the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries. While there has been no motive revealed behind the incident, the police suspects Avery might be the father to either of the two children but substantial evidence is required to make an official announcement.

Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said, "we believe there is a parental relationship, but we haven't fully determined that yet."

According to WABC, Avery faces charges of attempted murder, arson, and endangering the welfare of a child and the other unnamed suspect will also face charges as the investigation progresses.