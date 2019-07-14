A new "Pokémon Sword and Shield" trailer reveals that each version has specific gym leaders and Pokémon players can catch.

As spotted by GameSpot, the recent "Pokémon Sword and Shield" trailer didn't only give glimpses of the series' new Pokémon as well as the new game mechanic called "Gigantamaxing," but also revealed gym leaders certain Pokémon specific to each version.

Here's a quick rundown on the specific gym leaders and Pokémon players will encounter in "Pokémon Sword" and "Pokémon Shield."

"Pokémon Sword"

Gym leader: Bea

Those who play "Pokémon Sword" will be able to face Bea, a gym master who's an expert at fighting-type Pokémon. Not much is known about her and her Pokémon as of now, but based on the trailer it seems possible that she will have the likes of Throh, Lucario, Hitmonlee or some new fighting-type Pokémon in her arsenal.

Pokémon: Deino and Jangmo-o

Dragon-type Pokémon Deino and Jangmo-o will only be available in "Pokémon Sword." Deino is a Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon that evolves into Zweilous and Hydreigon. Jangmo-o, on the other hand, is a dragon-type Pokémon that evolves into the dragon/fighting-type Pokémon Hakamo-o and then Kommo-o.

"Pokémon Shield"

Gym leader: Allister

"Pokémon Shield" players will get to face Allister, an expert in ghost-type Pokémon. Not much is known about him/her except that s/he wears a mask reminiscent of Jason Voorhees. The trailer shows that one of the Pokémon included in her roster is the popular creepy Pokémon Mimikyu. It is likely for him/her to include powerful ghost-type Pokémon like Gengar, Necrozma and Aegislash in his/her arsenal.

Pokémon: Larvitar and Goomy

Larvitar and Goomy will only be available in "Pokémon Shield." Larvitar is a rock/ground-type Pokémon that evolves into Pupitar and the rock/dark Pokémon Tyranitar. Goomy, on the other hand, is a slimy dragon-type Pokémon that evolves into Sliggoo and Goodra.

Other things

The trailer also revealed one of "Pokémon Sword and Shield's" biggest features called "Gigantamxing" which enlarges Pokémon, changes their appearance and enhances their attacks. Unlike Dynamaxing, only a few Pokémon can Gigantamax, and these Pokémon can be obtained via Max Raid Battles. So far, only Corviknight, Drednaw and Alcremie are known to be capable of Gigantamax.

As mentioned, Gigantamaxing changes a Pokémon's appearance. Alcremie, for example, looks like a serving of whipped cream in its natural and Dynamax forms, but changes its look to resemble the icing on top of a huge cake.

