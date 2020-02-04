Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocophone has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated Android smartphone Poco X2 in India. As expected, the Poco X2 comes with a powerhouse specification inside for its price. As rumoured earlier, the Poco X2 looks like an overhauled version of Xiaomi's latest smartphone K30 4G edition.

The Poco X2 would come available in three storage versions ranging from 64 GB to 256 GB. The 64 GB storage edition comes paired with 6 GB RAM and would come handy at SGD 309, $225 roughly (INR 15,999).

At the same time, the 128 GB storage version would also pack 6 GB RAM only and come available around SGD 328, $239 (INR 16,999). The Poco X2 256 GB would, however, come with 8 GB RAM memory and can be purchased at SGD 366, $267 (INR 18,999) roughly. All the three variants would be offered in three colour variants- Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch display

For its price, the smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch, 1080x2340 pixels RealityFlow display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Alike Xiaomi Redmi K30, the Poco X2 display is also LCD instead of an AMOLED. But the screen is capable of offering an "Intelligent Dynamic Refresh Rate" technology" which is claimed to adjust the refresh rate dynamically to provide enhanced performance.

The Poco X2 runs on Android 10 powered MIUI 11. Poco has, however, configured the interface to offer a different feel.

Poco X2 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC

Under the hood, Poco X2 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC which combines Adreno 618 GPU and LPDDR4X RAM slots. The device has a second-generation Game Turbo mode to enhance graphics rendering. For colling down the device during a prolonged gaming session, the Poco X2 packs a proprietary LiquidCool technology. The is claimed to provide around three-hundred percent faster heat transfer in comparison to devices without the liquid cooling system.

On the Camera segment, the Poco X2 packs a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens, an 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle sensor with a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees. It also has a 2 MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for macro photography and a 2 MP ToF sensor. The Poco X2 also houses a dual-selfie camera setup at the front combining a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.

For its price, the smartphone could compete with the latest available, affordable devices like Realme X2 and Vivo S1 Pro. The Poco X2 is expected to launch in Singapore on a later date.