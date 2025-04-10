"Please don't be mad or sad. I'm free now": David and Victoria Beckham's Former Bodyguard Craig Ainsworth Found Dead After Chilling Final Post

Craig Ainsworth, a former bodyguard to David and Victoria Beckham, has been found dead in Spain under mysterious circumstances after he was reported missing. The 40-year-old ex-Royal Marine vanished days before his body was discovered. His grieving mother, Sally, confirmed the heartbreaking news through a social media post over the weekend, saying, "With the greatest sadness, the world has lost Craig."

Craig had served in Afghanistan and was reportedly battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Just before his disappearance, he posted a haunting farewell message on Facebook. In it, he thanked his loved ones and reflected on the pain he had endured, particularly since the COVID-19 lockdowns. "Goodbye Beautiful People," the post began. "For most of you, this will come as a shock, but I've been in the most tremendous pain for the past four years."

Originally from Enfield, North London, Craig worked as a personal protection officer for the Beckhams between 2013 and 2015. He was hired through a U.S. security firm and passed extreme physical and psychological tests to qualify for the role. His military training included enduring pepper spray to the face and tackling MMA fighters in pitch darkness—measures meant to prepare him for any real-world threat.

Craig also protected other major celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. A photo shared by his mother showed him in military uniform, symbolizing a proud yet painful part of his life. Details of how and where Craig died have not been made public, and the circumstances remain unclear.

His final Facebook message included emotional apologies to his Royal Marine brothers and close friends. He wrote, "Please don't be mad or sad. I'm free now. You guys were the light that kept me going all this time." Craig expressed gratitude for those who supported him and made his life meaningful, adding that he lived with "a pure heart and good intentions."

In the same message, he also made clear funeral wishes. "I do not want a funeral. Cremate my body and throw the ashes in the sea," he stated. He also asked people who hadn't supported him recently not to pay tribute online. "If I wasn't worth the effort alive, please don't pretend now. There's nothing worse than a traitor's remorse."

Before being assigned to the Beckhams, Craig signed a 50-year non-disclosure agreement. However, after the release of the Netflix documentary on David Beckham, Craig spoke publicly about his experience with the celebrity couple. "David was charming. Victoria kept to herself. She was usually with the kids or working," he said. Despite their fame, he praised their parenting, calling their children well-behaved and grounded.

The military veteran's death has sent shockwaves through both the security and celebrity communities. Many are remembering him as a dedicated professional and a loyal friend. Those who worked alongside him described him as tough but kind, disciplined yet humble.

Craig's story also sheds light on the struggles faced by many veterans dealing with PTSD. His death serves as a stark reminder that even the strongest among us can be battling invisible wounds. Mental health awareness advocates have already begun calling for more support for veterans like Craig, who often suffer in silence.

Investigations into Craig Ainsworth's death are ongoing. For now, his family, friends, and former colleagues mourn the loss of a man who dedicated his life to protecting others—both on the battlefield and in the high-pressure world of celebrity security.