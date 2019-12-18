The PS5 might be the console on every PlayStation fan's mind, but Sony isn't done making products for its current console just yet. The tech giant has announceda new official attachment for the PS4's DualShock 4 controller that is expected to arrive next year.

Two extra customisable buttons

The accessory, which Sony is calling the DualShock 4 Back Button attachment, as the name suggests, adds buttons to easier-to-reach locations on the back of the controller. The attachment goes into the controller's headphone jack and adds two additional touch pads on the back of the device, which can be programmed to serve as any of the potential 16 actions available on the controller such as such as triangle, circle, R1, R2, and so on.

Sony says that the Back Button accessory will "provide amazing tactile feedback" and is highly customisable, allowing gamers to create, save, and switch between three different profiles so you can switch your controller configuration based according to the games they're best suited for.

OLED screen

Moreover, the Back Button attachment also comes with an in-built OLED screen that displays real-time information about the assigned action set for either of the two touch pad buttons. The headphone jack placed at the bottom of the attachment allows gamers to continue listening to the console's audio without worrying about background noise.

Release date and Pricing

The DualShock 4 Back Button attachment will start shipping to North America on Jan. 23, 2020 for $29.99 ($39.99 CAD) and Feb. 14, 2020 to Europe for €29.99. The device will release months before Sony's next-gen console, the PS5, arrives along with a controller of its own, the yet to be officially named DualShock 5.

The timing isn't great and there's no telling whether the PS5 controller will support this accessory so if you intend on using the Back Button Attachment for a long time, you'll just have to hope that Sony designed it with next-gen controllers in mind. Here's a video presentation of the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment in action: