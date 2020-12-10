Playboi Carti's fans are waiting in anticipation for the launch of his upcoming album, 'Whole Lotta Red' and rightly so. The rapper announced the album in 2018 and has since been teasing the arrival of the project, his third studio record.

Last month, the red-haired artist confirmed that he had officially "turned in" the album but no release date has been set for what appears to be one of the most highly anticipated rap albums in recent times.

While the hype around the forthcoming album refuses to die down, Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, is making waves on social media after Twitter users spotted something in the background of one of his photos.

The photo in question, shared by Twitter user @fugazifreddy shows Carter flipping his middle finger at the camera with a black latex gimp mask hoisted on top of what appears to be an American flag in the background.

For the uninitiated, gimp masks or bondage hoods are essentially worn during BDSM (bondage, discipline, dominance and submission) sexual role-play and usually covers the head and face, according to the Free Dictionary. Bondage hoods are meant to "dominate, depersonalize and sexually objectify the wearer." The hoods can be completely closed and the breathing ports zipped, buttoned, or snapped shut.

Is Playboi Carti Gay?

The post has now gone viral on the micro-blogging platform and has racked up dozens of comments with users raising doubts over the rapper's sexual preferences. "Iggy be dominating this n*gga," wrote one user, referring to Iggy Azalea, Carter's ex and the mother of their newborn son Onyx. Another user pointed out that a gimp mask is often used by people "for domination sex when they getting it done in the booty." "THIS MAN IS LETTING WHITE HOES PEG HIM???," commented another.

"Carti fans gonna roll in their grave tryna defend this one," tweeted yet another. One user shared a clip of Carter seemingly addressing rumors that he was gay last month. ""I'm servin' that base / I got me some thots / they thought I was gay," the rapper says in the snippet, which the user captioned as "reconsidering this." Here are some of the reactions: