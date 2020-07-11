A new study conducted by researchers at Harvard University and the Black Hole Initiative (BHI) have developed a new technique to find black holes in the outer edges of the solar system. The new development is considered very crucial, as it will help scientists determine whether the hypothetical Planet Nine could be actually a primordial black hole at the farthest nook of the solar system.

Can Scientists Prove Existence of Planet Nine?

Several space scientists strongly believe that Planet Nine is real, and the presence of this giant space body could be causing the weird behavior of objects in the Kuiper belt. But recently, a study suggested that Planet Nine could be a primordial black hole. A primordial black hole is basically an ancient small black hole that was formed very soon after the Big Bang.

This new method to detect black holes is developed by Dr. Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard, and Amir Siraj, a Harvard undergraduate student. Their study report talks about the ability of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) mission to observe acceleration flares which could hint at the existence of a primordial black hole in the edges of the solar system.

Researchers revealed that small bodies that approach the vicinity of black holes will melt as a result of heating from the background accretion of gas from the interstellar medium onto the black hole.

"Once they melt, the small bodies are subject to tidal disruption by the black hole, followed by accretion from the tidally disrupted body onto the black hole. Because black holes are intrinsically dark, the radiation that matter emits on its way to the mouth of the black hole is our only way to illuminate this dark environment," said Loeb, in a recent statement.

Is Planet Nine a Killer Space Body?

As scientists have started studying deeply about this hypothetical Planet Nine, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that this space body could be actually Nibiru, the lone killer planet that could bring doomsday on Planet Earth.

According to these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is a killer planet that is currently lurking at the edges of the solar system, and once it hits the earth, it could trigger doomsday on the blue planet.