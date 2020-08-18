Following Michelle Obama's rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention, the trolls are once again hitting out at Melania Trump, who was accused of copying Michelle's speech in 2016. The netizens are already wondering if Melania would again copy from Michelle's speech for her address at Republican National Convention, due next week.

During the 2016 election campaign of Donald Trump, Melania was found reading a speech that was largely copied from Michelle's old speech. The comparative video of both the speeches have resurfaced again on the social media.

Melania, who is often compared to her predecessor at the White House, was caught on the wrong foot when her speech at the 2016 RNC looked very similar to the one made by Michelle during 2008 DNC.

From speaking about her childhood to the values instilled in her and the values she wishes to pass on to her son, Melania spoke the exact lines like Michelle. In its report The Guardian stated that the similarity in both the speeches was observed by Journalist Jarrett Hill, who later tweeted about the same. She was among the first to point out that lines Trump's wife spoke about the necessity of hard work and strong family values seemed familiar. "CORRECTION: Melania stole a whole graph from Michelle's speech," Hill had tweeted while sharing excerpts from Michelle's speech.

Coming down heavily on the President Trump, Michelle, while calling him 'The Wrong President', said: "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The harsh words used by the former First Lady left the trolls wondering how Melania would use it. Due on 24 August, the Republican National Convention will see GOP members confirming Trump's candidacy for the November Presidential polls.

Melania Memes Flood Twitter

Within hours of Michelle's speech, Melania Trump was trending on the micro-blogging site. "I missed Michele Obama's speech. Will I be able to hear it again when Melania speaks at the RNC?", tweeted a user

Following the outcry in 2016 over the copied script, Trump's campaign team had tried to downplay the issue stating that Melania had just used common words and there was no copying of Michelle Obama's speech.

"If you missed Michelle Obama's unbelievably great speech tonight, just wait until next week at the Republican Convention and you'll hear it again from Melania," tweeted another user.

"How much of Michelle Obama's speech will Melania Trump plagiarize? #BeBest," wondered another user.

The netizens also came out with hilarious memes showing Melania taking notes of Michelle's speech. Here are a few of them: