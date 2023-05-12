Plagiarism Allegations Against IU: Agency Releases New Statement Addressing Recent Accusations

Plagiarism allegations against K-pop singer IU, whose real name is Lee Ji Eun, have taken a new turn recently. Her agency, EDAM Entertainment, has released a new statement addressing the recent accusations against the singer. According to the firm, it appointed a law firm with expertise in copyright issues. The entertainment company will wait for the final judgment by the law firm to hold the accusers accountable for their indiscriminate accusations.

The firm stated t would take action against indiscriminate accusations against IU and other artists under the agency. It then promised K-pop fans across the globe that the company and its artists would continue to do their best to repay the fans with great music. The agency also requested the fans for their support and trust in the firm and its artists.

Here is the Complete Statement by EDAM Entertainment:

Hello. Greetings from EDAM Entertainment. First of all, we would like to say that we are very sorry for causing concern to fans. For several months, our agency has responded to the forces constantly making plagiarism suspicions, baseless spy rumors, and sexual slander against our artist through monitoring and requesting an investigation. We were shocked even beyond absurdity that some of them filed a complaint [against IU], raising suspicions of plagiarism. Following the report on May 10 about copyright infringement related to plagiarism allegations, we appointed a law firm specializing in copyright and confirmed the contents of their accusation. Summarizing what has been confirmed through investigative agencies and media reports, the accuser is raising suspicions of plagiarism against IU only. Not the songwriters. It can be inferred that the third party, who has nothing to do with copyright, accusing IU in a situation where some of the songwriters have said that it is not plagiarism and is only doing so to damage the image of the artist. We believe that the investigative agency will comeup with a quick and wise judgment on these obviously wrong accusations. According to the results, we will hold the accusers who made indiscriminate accusations accountable. Our agency is responding as we closely communicate with the songwriters since the beginning of this incident. We like to insist again that we will take action against indiscriminate accusations. EDAM Entertainment and our artists will continue to do our best to repay you with great music as much as fans support and trust us. Thank you.

Earlier this week, reports stated that a non-celebrity filed a complaint against IU at the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station for copyright violation. According to the report, six songs -- The red shoes, Good Day, BBIBBI, pitiful, Boo, and Celebrity -- were subject to copyright issues. The police are currently reviewing the complaint.

Her agency with the songwriter of Good Day, The Red Shoes, and BBIBBI released official statements addressing the plagiarism allegations against the singer immediately after the report got published.