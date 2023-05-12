Plagiarism Allegations Against IU: Agency Releases New Statement Addressing Recent Accusations

Plagiarism allegations against K-pop singer IU, whose real name is Lee Ji Eun, have taken a new turn recently. Her agency, EDAM Entertainment, has released a new statement addressing the recent accusations against the singer. According to the firm, it appointed a law firm with expertise in copyright issues. The entertainment company will wait for the final judgment by the law firm to hold the accusers accountable for their indiscriminate accusations.
The firm stated t would take action against indiscriminate accusations against IU and other artists under the agency. It then promised K-pop fans across the globe that the company and its artists would continue to do their best to repay the fans with great music. The agency also requested the fans for their support and trust in the firm and its artists.
Here is the Complete Statement by EDAM Entertainment:
Earlier this week, reports stated that a non-celebrity filed a complaint against IU at the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station for copyright violation. According to the report, six songs -- The red shoes, Good Day, BBIBBI, pitiful, Boo, and Celebrity -- were subject to copyright issues. The police are currently reviewing the complaint.
Her agency with the songwriter of Good Day, The Red Shoes, and BBIBBI released official statements addressing the plagiarism allegations against the singer immediately after the report got published.