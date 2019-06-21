Google has decided to altogether scrap future Pixel Slate devices and focus on other self-made hardware instead, reports said.

Google hasn't announced anything about an upcoming Pixel Slate tablet, but it has decided to cancel two Slate devices that people in the tech company were already working on, Computerworld reported. According to Google, the people working on them were reassigned to different tasks, and whatever progress they have made on the unannounced Slate tablets are now scrapped.

Business Insider confirmed this report, saying the employees working on the said devices were only told the news Wednesday. Some of these workers were then shifted to work on Pixelbook laptop devices, while some of them were assigned to work on "confidential projects."

"Chrome OS has grown in popularity across a broad range of form factors, and we'll continue to work with our ecosystem of partners on laptops and tablets," a Google spokesperson said. "For Google's first-party hardware efforts, we'll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate."

Google Devices and Services SVP Rick Osterloh also confirmed the news. In a tweet, he said Google's hardware team "will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward."

What does this mean?

This development simply means a few things. First, there won't be a successor to the Pixel Slate tablet that Google released in 2018.

The two unannounced and unreleased Slate tablets were supposed to be smaller and newer versions of the first Slate, but they weren't far in development when Google decided to scrap them. They didn't even have names when the tech giant canceled them.

Second, although the Slate line is canceled, Google will continue to provide support for existing Slate devices. Pixel Slate owners who are worried that their devices will not be supported anymore need not worry.

Third, Pixel phone and Pixelbook owners, as well as those who invested in Google Home need not worry as these product lines aren't affected by this development at all. Google will put its focus on improving Chrome OS and how it works with other device forms.

Lastly, Google will continue to work on Pixelbooks -- self-made two-in-one laptop devices that run on Chrome OS. In fact, Google told Business Insider that the public can expect new Pixelbook devices to be announced later this year.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.