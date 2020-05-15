With Pixel 3a, Google won millions of hearts for its smart price-to-performance ratio, an incredible camera and software experience. This has led to high expectations from its much-anticipated successor Pixel 4a. Rumors suggest that Google might unveil its upcoming affordable Pixel phone with an aggressive price, which could be even less than that of the iPhone SE 2020 and also the Pixel 3a.

Pixel 4a Price

According to the latest rumors, Google plans to offer its Pixel 4a devices with minimum 128 GB onboard storage for $50 less than the iPhone SE 2. According to 9to5Google managing editor Stephen Hall, Google might sacrifice the 64 GB edition for Pixel 4a and roll out the series starting $349. The amount of $50 does make quite a difference in the affordable smartphone market. With Google's software-hardware integration and subtle camera experience, $349 sounds quite impressive.

Pixel 4a Benchmarking Score

A recent leak from a Cuban YouTube video channel TechnoLike Plus claims to have benchmarked the upcoming Pixel 4a. In his latest video, TechnoLike Plus has offered a detailed look at the Pixel 4a in-hand experience.

The tipster claims that the Pixel 4a would pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM memory to offer decent gaming experience. According to TechnoLike Plus' benchmark tests, the Pixel 4a has scored 268,973 on AnTuTu and 2544 single-core and 6370 multi-core on Geekbench 4.4. The scores sound good in contrast to the many latest affordable smartphones in the market.

Pixel 4a Camera and Battery

The upcoming Pixel 4a could offer a decent display for gaming and watching videos. The 12 MP rear camera is good enough to provide highly detailed images irrespective of lighting conditions.

According to the hands-on video, Pixel 4a could offer the highest screen-time of seven hours and twenty-one minutes.

Pixel 4a Display and Availability

The device would come with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display panel accompanied with a punch-hole style selfie camera. According to reports, Google might postpone the launch of Pixel 4a to sometime in June. The Pixel 4a was earlier rumored to release on May 22.