Google Pixel phones have proven their worth among mobile photographers who'd love to capture the world in the best possible way without having to take out those sophisticated camera gears. The last of the Pixel-series, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, were rated the best camera smartphones despite having just a single camera. Google's bold decision to stick to a single camera and rely heavily on its algorithms to improve photo quality worked well for the company, even when triple cameras had become a norm among rivals.

But it looks like 2019 is the year Google will jump the multiple camera bandwagon. Interestingly, Google is controlling the narrative by jumping ahead of the leaksters. After confirming the rear design with a square module for primary cameras of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google recently revealed the front camera setup accompanied by a host of sensors for facial recognition and gestures.

Even though Google seems to be calling the shots here, leaks about the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been gaining a lot of traction online. Adding fuel to the fire, GizmoChina shared photos of the Pixel 4 XL up close, giving a clearer look at the rear cameras.

This is exciting news for those who have been impressed by the Pixel 3's camera performance. Since Google has been able to achieve such impressive results with a single camera, it is worth imagining what the Pixel 4 with three cameras can achieve.

The high-resolution image of the Pixel 4 XL case shows the three cameras and an LED flash arranged in a 2x2 layout. Encased within a square module, the rear design of the Pixel 4 XL is likely to resemble that of the iPhone XI (iPhone 11).

The specifications of the Pixel 4 XL's rear camera were not revealed but the paper says the handset will have one ultra-wide lens. But consumers can expect a much better camera performance, given Google's expertise in AI algorithms.

Google's Pixel 4 series will compete against the likes of the upcoming iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Huawei Mate 30 Pro and others. The new Google phones will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor if not 855, with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and unlimited cloud storage. Traditionally, the Pixel 4 series will run Android Q out-of-the-box.

Some of the main highlight features of the Pixel 4 phones will be the advanced face unlock security, a Soli Radar chip for gesture control and Titan M security chip.