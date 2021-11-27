Pittys is the Next Dog Token That Could Head to the Moon, Predicts Influencer

Pittys Token is gaining the spotlight after it spiked close to +3,000% in just two days after its launch and rewarded early investors with phenomenal results. The token which was launched on November 20, 2021 rose +2,890% in its days highest on November 22 and settled itself around +1,500%.

A mere $1,000 investment on the day of its launch would have turned to $30,000 in just 2-trading days. Pittys Token is making inroads on social media and making its presence known in the investors' community.

Crypto and social media influencers have picked up the token making videos stating that it could be the 'next big thing' in the market. Meme-tokens are all the rage lately and almost every token has delivered stellar returns during the first few months of its inception.

Social media influencer GYRO made a video about Pittys calling it "It might be a pumper" and educated investors on the steps to purchase the token. He predicted that Pittys has the capability to generate 100 times more than the invested amount in the near long run and reward investors with more than what they've asked for.

GYRO released a video titled, "Pittys is the next dog token that's gonna go to the moon. The next crypto 100x altcoin."

Several other influencers are jumping in on the Pittys bandwagon and recently YouTuber Sam Nevin called the token a potential gem that could deliver insane results in the long term. ''Pittys is looking rather bullish and it has all the ingredients to see absolutely insane gains! Definitely a token to keep an eye on!'' he said on his YouTube channel.

Investors are getting in on early on Pittys with the hopes that it could turn their investment to head north when it reaches the mainstream audience. The token is also giving back to the community by helping Pitbull's lead a normal and healthy life.

Pittys Token donates most of the profits to dog shelters in New York and help them buy supplies such as medicines and food for the betterment of the four-legged community. At present the token has raised $135,000 for the 'paw community' and the numbers are only increasing by the day.

At the time of publishing, Pittys was trading at $0.00126271 and is down -13.07% in the days trade.