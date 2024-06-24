'Pirates of the Caribbean' Actor and Lifeguard Tamayo Perry Killed in Shocking Shark Attack at 49

'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor and beloved Honolulu lifeguard Tamayo Perry has tragically died at 49. Perry was fatally injured in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu's North Shore on Sunday, June 23.

Perry, who was also a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, was attacked near Mālaekahana Beach around 1 p.m. local time, according to the Associated Press. Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson Shayne Enright confirmed the heartbreaking news in a press conference.

"This is an extremely difficult time for all of us," Enright said, urging for patience and kindness as the community navigates this tragedy. Ocean Safety personnel responded to the attack via jet ski, bringing Perry to shore. Honolulu EMS personnel assisted with the death pronouncement, Enright added.

Tamayo Perry, born and raised in O'ahu, was a highly respected figure in the Hawaiian surfing community. He served as an instructor at the Oahu Surfing Experience and had over 15 years of professional surfing experience. Perry's accomplishments included winning the prestigious Pipeline Master trials.

The cast of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' has yet to comment on Tamayo Perry's tragic death. We hope and pray his soul rests in peace.

Perry was not only a dedicated lifeguard but also an actor known for his roles in popular films. He appeared in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" (2011) and "Blue Crush" (2002), among other projects.

During the press conference, Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager paid tribute to Perry. "A lifeguard loved by all," Lager said. "He's well known on the North Shore and a professional surfer known worldwide." Perry's personality was described as infectious. "As much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more," Lager continued, requesting privacy for Perry's family during this difficult time.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also expressed his condolences. "It's just a tragic loss," Blangiardi said. "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected."Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016.

Following the attack, Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area, according to Enright.

The community is left in shock and grief over the sudden and tragic loss of Perry, whose contributions to both safety and entertainment were significant. His impact on the North Shore and beyond will be remembered by many.