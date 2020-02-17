The video of Etihad Airbus A 380 nail-biting landing at Heathrow airport amidst high-intensity winds due to Storm Dennis has gone viral on the internet. The aircraft was flying from Abu Dhabi to London. A380, weighing an astounding 573,794kg (1.26 million lb) is the world's largest commercial passenger plane, which can hold more than 500 passengers in one go.

Due to the surging storm, hundreds of incoming and outgoing flights to the UK were grounded on Saturday. Several airlines cancelled their flights. EasyJet cancelled more than 230 flights.

Pilots deploy 'crabbing' manoeuvre to land the plane safely

In the marvellous feat, the airbus, managed by two pilots, got caught in the heavy crosswinds as they tried to touch down world's largest passenger aeroplane on the runway at Heathrow Airport. As per the viral video, the aeroplane appears to be hovering metres above the tarmac as the pilots tried to land it safely. The footage showed the pilots attempting crab landing, a highly competent move where pilots fly the plane into the wind, perpendicular to the runway as they touchdown.

Finally, the aircraft's landing gear wheels were visible as it touched down, pointing across the runway instead of forward. Following the immaculate landing, the aircraft swung around to face the right direction on the runway. Crabbing is a technique in which the nose of the aircraft (partially) if pointed towards the incoming wind while the plane's undercarriage is kept moving towards the runway. Etihad spokesperson confirmed that the viral video was authentic and recorded recently of the aircraft flying from Abu Dhabi to London.

Environment Agency issues 594 alerts and warnings in one day

UK's Environment Agency had issued a number of flood warnings for England as the country prepared for the second storm to hit in days after Storm Ciara. EA's Flood and Coastal Risk Management Executive Director, John Curtin, said that they issued 594 warnings and alerts on Sunday.

Crisis response officer at the British Red Cross, Georgie Timmins, said: "The storms are expected to continue, and water is anticipated to be at peak levels on Monday and Tuesday. It is important people are ready should the worst happen." The worst affected were some parts of Wales which record more than a month's rainfall in just two days until Sunday.