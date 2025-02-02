Pilot and Doctor Identified in Fatal Philadelphia Air Ambulance Crash

Authorities have identified several people on board the small plane that crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 31. The victims include the pilot, co-pilot, and a medical professional.

According to Mexican newspaper Milenio, the plane was piloted by Alan Montoya and co-piloted by Jesús Juárez. The report cited information from Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The aircraft was an air ambulance operated by Jet Rescue, a company specializing in global medical transport services.

XE Médica Ambulancia, a Mexican emergency service, confirmed in a translated social media post that Dr. Raúl Meza was also on board. He was a pediatrician and neonatologist who provided medical services for the company. "Dr. Meza studied at UNAM and worked at the NICU at ISEM Atizapán," the post stated. The organization is still awaiting further updates from authorities.

A mother and a child from Mexico were also passengers on the ill-fated flight. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker's office confirmed that the child had been receiving treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital before boarding the aircraft. The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, with a final destination in Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo stated in a translated social media post that six Mexican nationals died in the crash. She assured that consular authorities were in constant contact with the victims' families. "I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide all necessary support," she added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Mexican consulate is assisting the families of the deceased. Officials are working closely with Pennsylvania authorities and other institutions involved in the investigation.

The crash occurred just one minute after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The aircraft, a Learjet 55, departed at 6:06 p.m. local time before plummeting near Roosevelt Mall. Philadelphia authorities reported that seven people lost their lives in the crash, including one person on the ground. Mayor Parker provided an update stating, "We can officially confirm six people on the plane perished. At least one other fatality occurred in the incident."

Emergency responders treated 19 people at various hospitals. Among the injured was a child struck by debris while sitting in a car. The child was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for surgery and later transferred to a children's hospital.

The crash caused multiple fires in the surrounding neighborhood. At least three homes near St. Vincent and Calvert streets were engulfed in flames, according to local officials. Fire crews worked swiftly to control the damage.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. Authorities are analyzing flight data and interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the tragic incident.

Local, state, and federal agencies continue to coordinate recovery efforts. Officials have urged residents to avoid the area as investigations proceed. The Philadelphia community remains in mourning as authorities work to uncover further details about the devastating accident.