Piers Morgan has long voiced his disapproval of Meghan Markle, but his criticism took to new heights after news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to leave the royal family. As previously reported by The International Business Times, the announcement came as a shock to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and even Harry's brother Prince William. The redheaded prince and his American actress turned royal wife have stated that they wished for independence from Buckingham Palace and wanted to live both in North America as well as the United Kingdom.

Though many have critiqued the announcement, Good Morning Britain co-host Morgan has been one of the most vocal. Part of his dislike is personal, as he claims that the former Suits actress rudely "ghosted" him after meeting Prince Harry.

"People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case," he said in a tweet (via The Daily Mail).

Piers continued with his harsh take on the announcement in his other interactions on social media

When actress and Twitter personality Jameela Jamil wrote that she thought the move showed the couple's "power," Piers immediately replied with the opposite position.

"No, that's what spiteful treachery against your family looks like," he returned.

When another Twitter user urged Morgan to "leave [Harry and Meghan] alone," Morgan once again came back with a biting reply.

"No, she's breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse. As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, I'm entitled to take a rather dim view of this," he answered.

Morgan also responded to a third user claimed that Meghan had been subjected to racism and bullying by the British media.

"Oh pur-lease. What's been 'painful to watch' has been their absurd woke hypocrisy & constant whining. All on our dime," he wrote.

Last but not least, Piers had to have his say after news broke that Queen Elizabeth had been blindsided by Harry and Meghan's decision.

"Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat The Queen. Shame on Harry & Meghan," he concluded.

This is not the first time Piers has clashed with the Sussexes

In addition to his criticisms of Meghan, Morgan has often called out Prince Harry as well. Most specifically, Morgan claimed that both Harry and Meghan were "hypocrites" after preaching about environmentalism but then taking several private jets over the summer.

Morgan has also voiced his sympathies with Thomas Markle, Meghan's father. Markle has been cut out of his daughter's life, though many would argue with good reason: he coordinated photoshoots with the press for money, and has consistently leaked stories to the media.