As the court proceedings involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard intensify, several shocking revelations have come forth, from a severed finger to allegations of domestic abuse, but the one that takes the cake is the claim that the "Aquaman" actress allegedly pooped on the bed she shared with Depp when they were married.

Although Heard defended herself by claiming that it was her dog who had actually defecated on the bed, images of the alleged fecal matter on Depp's bed are now being widely circulated on social media.

The Poop Incident

During an appearance in a London court last week in his ongoing libel case against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of physically abusing Heard, the actor accused Heard of pooping in his bed as a "prank." He claimed that the incident took place after the actress' 30th birthday in April 2016, following an argument between the couple, which he claims was the last straw in their marriage.

Heard claimed it was one of the couple's two Yorkshire Terriers, Piston and Boo, who may have emptied their bowels on the bed of their Los Angeles penthouse but Depp was convinced a person had done it and not something left behind by a tiny dog.

Depp's Maid Shares Evidence in Court

On Tuesday, "The Pirates of the Caribbean" actor's maid described in court how she found the biological waste in the bed with photographs to support her claim.

"I pulled back the top sheet on the bed and saw a large pile of feces, Housekeeper Hilda Vargas said in a written statement. "I was horrified and disgusted. It was clear to me that this was human feces. I knew that the feces could not have come from either of Mr. Depp's or Ms. Heard's two small dogs."

"I have cleaned up after those dogs many times, and their feces are much smaller. Further, I have never known those dogs to defecate in the bed," she added before sharing the images of the alleged poop, which she claims she took because she was "angry."

#AmberTurd Trends on Social Media

Shortly after the court proceedings, the pictures of the poop on the bed from the infamous row went viral on social media with users claiming it was actually the actress herself who did the deed and not the dogs as claimed by her. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: