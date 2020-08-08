The health ministry of the Philippines on Saturday confirmed 4,226 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 and an additional 41 deaths as the nation continues to grapple with the deadly novel virus.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 126,885 while deaths have reached 2,209, with the bulk of cases and casualties reported in the capital. The Philippines, with a population of 107 million, leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 19.3 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 721,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)