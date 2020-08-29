The Philippines confirmed 3,367 cases of new coronavirus or COVID-19 and 94 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total tally to 213,131 cases and a death toll of 3,419, the health ministry mentioned in a bulletin.

The nation is grappling with the highest number of virus infections in Southeast Asia, with a death toll second only to neighboring Indonesia, since nearly a third of the Philippine deaths have been reported over the past 15 days.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 24.8 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 837,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease that is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the pandemic followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)