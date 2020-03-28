The health ministry of Philippines stated on Saturday confirmed 14 new coronavirus or COVID-19 deaths and 272 additional cases of the illness, recording the single largest daily increase in deaths and infections of the country.

The latest information brought total infections in the Philippines to 1,075 and deaths to 68, the health ministry said, adding that four patients have recovered, bringing the total to 35.

COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world infecting over half a million people ion the world and claiming the lives of around 25,000 people globally. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei in China has been described the outbreak as a pandemic. The epicentre of the virus which is Europe at this moment is currently shifting to USA. The virus outbreak has caused devastation in the world and is spreading like wildfire globally.

