Philadelphia Woman Killed by Boyfriend a Day After She Accused Him of Sexual Assault

A Philadelphia man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend a day after she told police he had sexually assaulted her, according to authorities.

Yujun Ren, 32, of Philadelphia, has been charged with criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, and stalking in the killing of 28-year-old Yuan Yuan Lu, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Ren Told Cops the Shooting was Accidental

Prosecutors say Ren tracked Lu down in Levittown early Sunday morning and shot her while she sat in her car. Ren then turned himself in to Middletown Township police that afternoon and claimed the shooting was accidental.

In his interview with investigators, Ren said he "accidentally killed his girlfriend" when he pulled his gun from his waistband to scare her with it after she had allegedly said some "hurtful things and took their cats and dogs," according to the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX29.

Lu Filed a Report Claiming Ren Sexually Assaulted Her a Day Before the Murder, Told Cops She was Afraid of Him

But just a day earlier, on Saturday, Feb. 7, Lu went to the Philadelphia Police Department and told officers that she attempted to end the relationship with Ren and reported him for sexual assault.

On Sunday, Bristol Township police found Lu's body in the driver's seat of a white Hyundai. She had been shot in the head. Officers recovered a spent shell casing from a small-caliber handgun and said there was damage to the driver's side window from gunfire.

In her report, Lu had also told police she was afraid of Ren and said "he had a firearm he carried everywhere," the affidavit states. Investigators later determined Ren legally owned a Mossberg MC20 9mm pistol. The same day he turned himself in, a woman who identified herself as Ren's aunt turned that firearm over to Middletown Township police, authorities said.

Ren was arraigned Sunday night and denied bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.