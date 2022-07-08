Philadelphia News Channel Accidentally Shows Couple Having Sex During Live News Segment [VIDEO]

When it comes to local television news, there are few things considered off limits. After all, it's all about the ratings. Still, some lines should never be crossed, and that includes airing sexual activity or nudity on live TV.

Well, Philadelphia's NBC 10-TV unknowingly crossed that line, as its cameras caught a glimpse of a couple doing the deed in their high-rise apartment during a news segment.

The news station was actually covering a story about two police officers getting shot during a Fourth of July celebration in the city. One of the officers was grazed in the head by a bullet and the other was hit in the shoulder by an active shooter at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital and later released.

However, while covering the segment the NBC affiliate's helicopter accidentally captured a couple having sex through the window of their apartment bedroom with the couple unaware that their romp was being broadcasted on national television.

As the camera was showing the live shot on location, an eagle eyed viewer caught a couple having sex in the window of one of the apartments near the Philadelphia Art Museum where the shooting occurred.

From there, the video pans up to the top left and if you have this guy going to town on this girl like an absolute champion, completely unbothered with what was happening outside of his window.

"Wait till y'all see this," a man can be heard saying off camera. "Do you see this?"

"This is supposed to be breaking news right now," the man adds. "Are you kiddin me?"

Watch the clip below:

The clip instantly went viral on Twitter, racking up more than 2.6 million views on the post and prompted some hilarious reactions from netizens. Here are some of the tweets: