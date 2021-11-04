Pfizer Vaccine for Kids 'Harmful' Due to Inclusion of Tromethamine Used For Heart Attack Victims? Concerns Raised

The inclusion of Tromethamine, an ingredient used to stabilize heart attack victims, in Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years has raised concerns about its harmful effects. The claim surfaced following Pfizer's request to modify its vax for kids aged 5-11 years old.

Covid-19 vaccine being produced by multiple pharma giants has remained embroiled in conspiracy theories propagated by the anti-vaxxers across the globe.

Tromethamine Buffer Added to Extent Storage Time of Vax

Press California published an article headlined "Pfizer adds ingredient used to stabilize heart attack victims in vax for kids".

The outlet while including the meeting briefing document from the FDA stated, "Buried on Page 14 in the Pfizer paperwork with the FDA for the Covid vaccine for children is this disturbing nugget."

"Vaccine formulation Authorization is being requested for a modified formulation of the Pfizerâ€‘BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Each dose of this formulation contains 10 Î¼g of a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the viral spike (S) glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 that is formulated in lipid particles and supplied as a frozen suspension in multiple dose vials," it read.

However, in a communique to Lead Stories, Pfizer's media relations team claimed that the manufacturing processes of the vaccine involved in producing the pediatric doses remain unchanged from the adult and adolescent doses. Stating that vaccine contains tromethamine buffer, the communique read, "To enable extended storage time an alternative buffer is being leveraged, known as a 'tris buffer'. Simply put, this allows the mRNA to resist being degraded for a longer period of time before administration - meaning the pediatric vaccine can be stored for 2-8Â°C in commonly available refrigerators for up to 10 weeks."

Social Media Worried About Modified Ingredients

Alison Hunt, a press officer for the FDA, told the outlet that Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for kids comes with a lower amount of mRNA per dose. "It is a modified formulation that contains a tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphate-buffered saline used in the original formulation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Buffers help maintain a vaccine's pH (a measure of how acidic or alkaline a solution is) and stability," Hunt said.

However, the modified ingredients have raised a lot of concerns on social media. "Adults are on shot #3 and they're saying #4 is ready to be had. How many shots will the little ones be expected to take in their lifetimes with crap like tromethamine building up in their systems? Don't do it to your kids under any circumstances, please. Keep them pure," wrote a user.

"If it is so safe why was Tromethamine added to the formulation for kids? That's an anti heart attack ingredient. Disgusting! The cover up is sick!" tweeted another.

"Pfizer added an ingredient to kids vaccines that they use for heart attack victims. On page 14 they show they changed from saline to tromethamine (tris). Why the change? Why not tell people?" opined a user.