A male teacher was formally charged in court on Tuesday, June 23, over allegations that he secretly filmed 168 upskirt videos at the secondary school where he worked. The teacher is accused of taking the videos between April 2015 and July 2018 and has been charged with six counts of insulting a woman's modesty. It is not yet known whether the videos he recorded were of his students or fellow teachers.

The identity of the teacher and details of the school have not been released due to a gag order to protect the identities of the women involved. The 47-year-old man is also facing allegations of insulting the modesty of two other women, including a relative, outside of the school.

On Feb 1, 2017, he allegedly took an upskirt video of a relative before targeting an unidentified woman at Tiong Bahry Plaza shopping mall in March that year. Each count of insulting a woman's modesty carries a jail sentence of up to a year and a fine.

Suspension from Service

The Ministry of Education (MOE) suspended the individual from service in July 2018 and he can no longer teach in any school. "MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service."

Related Incidents

This isn't the first time a man has been accused of taking upskirt videos in schools. On June 15, a former lecturer pleaded guilty to recording videos of a student at a post-secondary institution. He admitted to taking two upskirt videos of her before deleting them, and also confessed to taking similar videos of other students. The 39-year-old is due for sentencing next month.

In a separate incident, a primary school teacher was caught on camera trying to film up the skirt of a female passenger in an MRT train in 2017. In the video clip, the teacher was seen using his mobile phone before placing it — with the camera positioned facing up — on top of the duffel bag he was carrying.

The clip, which lasted slightly more than two minutes, also showed him moving and lowering his duffel bag such that it was just beside the legs of a woman who was wearing a skirt. The video instantly went viral, leading to the teacher's firing and a police investigation. Watch the video below: