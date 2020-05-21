Modern medical science has revealed that human beings living on Planet Earth either have the O, A, B, or AB blood type flowing through their body. But there is a sub-category to these blood groups, and it is called the Rh factor. Experts reveal that the Rh level, known as the Rhesus factor, is a specific antigen in the blood. If the blood of the human being does not carry Rh antigen, his or her blood will be considered Rh-negative.

Are Rh-Negative People Alien Descendants?

According to current understanding, more than 85 percent of the people are Rh-positive, while nearly 15 percent are Rh-negative. As Rh factor is absent in some people, several researchers believe that these people could be descendants of aliens.

Researcher Larry Starr believes that all human beings will have the same blood type if we had evolved from apes.

"In the study of genetics, we find that we can only inherit what our ancestors had; except in the case of mutation. Therefore, if man and ape had evolved from a common ancestor, their blood would have evolved the same way. Blood factors are transmitted with much more exactitude than any other characteristic. All other earthly primates also have this Rh factor. If we had all evolved from the same ancestor, we would all have the same blood," said Starr, Express.co.uk reports.

Starr also claimed that people with Rh-negative blood have higher Intelligence Quotient (IQ), lower body temperature, and sensitive vision when compared to Rh-positive people.

Life on Earth Came From Alien Source?

A few months back, a study conducted by researchers led by Andrew Turner, an assistant professor at the University of Pikeville, had suggested that life on Earth would have come from an extraterrestrial source.

According to these researchers, phosphorus, one of the key ingredients of life, might have reached Earth from deep space via meteorites or comets.