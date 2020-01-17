US soldiers were hurt in the Iranian missile strike on Al-Asad airbase in Iraq last week, contrary to the Pentagon's claims that no US servicemen were injured in the attack. Reports citing the US-led military alliance fighting Isis in the lawless Iraqi and Syrian regions said an unspecified number of US soldiers sustained minor injuries.

The reports said the injured US soldiers were transported to a medical facility in Germany for treatment and that they are still being assessed. It is not clear when the injured soldiers would join back duty in Iraq. "While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attacks on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," the coalition said in a statement, CNN reported.

Two airbases hosting US troops in Iraq attacked

At least two airbases hosting US troops in Iraq were attacked with more than a dozen ballistic missiles. The Pentagon said Irbil and Al Asad the military bases came under Iranian attack. Iran launched the attack on the day more than 35 people died during a stampede at the funeral of top Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by the US drone strike in Baghdad.

The alliance statement added that soldiers were moved out of Al Asad Air Base 'Out of an abundance of caution'. They were moved to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for follow-on screening, the statement says. "When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening," it said. A military official told the channel that some soldiers were sent to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait for follow-on screening.

Iran claims 80 soldiers killed

Separately, CNN cited US military officials say that as many 11 soldiers sustained minor injuries. When pressed why the initial assessment concluded that no soldiers were hurt, the official said: "That was the commander's assessment at the time. Symptoms emerged days after the fact, and they were treated out of an abundance of caution."

Following the attack on Iraqi military bases, Iran had claimed that US soldiers were killed. Iranian state television said 80 US soldiers were killed in the attacks. The Iranians said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged" at the military bases. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said a "slap in the face" was delivered to the US.